We all have consensus on Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister: Sharad Pawar

After weeks of being on tenterhooks there seems to be a breakthrough on government formation in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday stating that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Udhhav Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After weeks of being on tenterhooks there seems to be a breakthrough on government formation in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday stating that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in the state. "We all have consensus on the name of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister," Pawar said after the first joint meeting of the three parties here Friday evening.

Uddhav Thackeray also said "positive" discussion took place on almost all the issues. "Today for the first time we all leaders met. We had a positive discussion almost on all issues. There are few issues on which discussion is happening. I don't want to give half information to you...soon will give you the entire information," he said.

Thackeray said whatever decision is to be taken will be taken by all the three parties together. "Whatever decision is to be taken, it will be taken by all three parties together. More discussion is to happen," he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar announced that a press conference will be held by the three parties on Saturday. "Tomorrow a press conference will be held by the three parties. Discussions are continuing. Tomorrow we will also decide when to approach the Governor," he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders met at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' here. "We have given the responsibility to Uddhav Thackeray. We will accept whatever decision he takes. He (Uddhav Thackeray) has said that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," a party leader told ANI after the meeting.

In the assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56, while the Congress-NCP combine won 98 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

