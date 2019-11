Adityanath congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.

In a tweet, Adityanath congratulated them and expressed confidence that "under the leadership of Sri Devendra Fadnavis ji and Sri Ajit Pawar ji, Maharashtra will be on the path of development." PTI SAB

