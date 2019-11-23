Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP's legislature party leader

The NCP on Saturday removed AjitPawar as its legislature party leader after he joined handswith the BJP to form government and took oath as the deputychief minister of the state

"The decision to sack Ajit Pawar was taken at themeeting of the party's MLAs here," party sources said

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting.

