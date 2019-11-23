International Development News
Development News Edition

Gehlot flays political developments in Maharashtra, seeks Guv's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:58 IST
Gehlot flays political developments in Maharashtra, seeks Guv's resignation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned political developments in Maharashtra and demanded the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Devendra Fadnavis the chief minister. "The details emerging from Maharashtra are shocking and show that the governor acted in connivance with the BJP and administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis without verifying signatures of NCP MLAs,"Gehlot said.

"The governor must resign on moral grounds. He has no right to remain in office," he added, while questioning the revocation of the president's rule in Maharashtra. Gehlot said if the governor was convinced that there were sufficient number of MLAs for the government formation, the swearing-in ceremony could have been held during the day.

The chief minister also sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind as the president's rule in the state was revoked under his stamp. "This was done hurriedly. The president will have to tell this because he acts as per the recommendation of the cabinet. Why the decision was taken at night. I think the president would like to know why this was done at night," he said.

Attacking the BJP, Gehlot further said, "The way the NDA government, especially the BJP, played the game in the night is highly condemnable. What was the need to do this in such a hidden manner? Why (PM) Modi and Amit Shah were so worried that they took this decision in the night." Gehlot also accused the BJP of setting a wrong precedence.

"The BJP is setting wrong precedents in the country. The president's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. What was the need to do that at such odd hours? It should be made clear why this was done in such a hidden manner. The oath was also administered early in the morning whereas this could have done during the day," he said. He said in the assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana, people had given the message they wanted but the BJP had not understood this.

He demanded from the Centre and the BJP leadership to come clean on the issue. He also said both chief minister and deputy chief minister were "guilt conscious" and raised doubt whether the government would be able to deliver good governance.

Only people of Maharashtra would suffer, said Gehlot, adding, "People will teach a lesson to the BJP at an appropriate time." "The democracy in the country is in danger and people should understand this," he asserted.

When asked whether Congress MLAs from Maharashtra would again be brought to Jaipur, the chief minister said they were welcomed. "It is our government here, so it is our duty to protect them… be it Congress legislators or of the other party," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-govt protesters in Bolivia lift road blockades ahead of talks with interim president

Anti-government demonstrators in Bolivia lifted road blockades ahead of talks with interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday aimed at ending weeks of unrest, as Congress prepared to pass a bill to pave the way for new elections.The develop...

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chie...

Two days, three gold: Manavaditya Rathore on a roll at Nationals

Rajasthans Manavaditya Singh Rathore on Saturday shot his way to his third gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals here, signing off from the junior level in style. The 20-year-old Manavaditya, son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019