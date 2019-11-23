Gehlot flays political developments in Maharashtra, seeks Guv's resignation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned political developments in Maharashtra and demanded the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Devendra Fadnavis the chief minister. "The details emerging from Maharashtra are shocking and show that the governor acted in connivance with the BJP and administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis without verifying signatures of NCP MLAs,"Gehlot said.

"The governor must resign on moral grounds. He has no right to remain in office," he added, while questioning the revocation of the president's rule in Maharashtra. Gehlot said if the governor was convinced that there were sufficient number of MLAs for the government formation, the swearing-in ceremony could have been held during the day.

The chief minister also sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind as the president's rule in the state was revoked under his stamp. "This was done hurriedly. The president will have to tell this because he acts as per the recommendation of the cabinet. Why the decision was taken at night. I think the president would like to know why this was done at night," he said.

Attacking the BJP, Gehlot further said, "The way the NDA government, especially the BJP, played the game in the night is highly condemnable. What was the need to do this in such a hidden manner? Why (PM) Modi and Amit Shah were so worried that they took this decision in the night." Gehlot also accused the BJP of setting a wrong precedence.

"The BJP is setting wrong precedents in the country. The president's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. What was the need to do that at such odd hours? It should be made clear why this was done in such a hidden manner. The oath was also administered early in the morning whereas this could have done during the day," he said. He said in the assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana, people had given the message they wanted but the BJP had not understood this.

He demanded from the Centre and the BJP leadership to come clean on the issue. He also said both chief minister and deputy chief minister were "guilt conscious" and raised doubt whether the government would be able to deliver good governance.

Only people of Maharashtra would suffer, said Gehlot, adding, "People will teach a lesson to the BJP at an appropriate time." "The democracy in the country is in danger and people should understand this," he asserted.

When asked whether Congress MLAs from Maharashtra would again be brought to Jaipur, the chief minister said they were welcomed. "It is our government here, so it is our duty to protect them… be it Congress legislators or of the other party," he added.

