BJP-led Maha govt will be defeated in Speaker's election: NCP

The BJP-led new government in Maharashtra will be defeated in the Assembly Speaker's election, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Saturday night. "The government has been given time till November 30.

We will defeat them in the Speaker's election. We are sure the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP will form the government," Malik said, adding the NCP MLAs will stay in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a second term with the support of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who sworn in as deputy CM early morning..

