Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives in Delhi to attend Conference of Governors
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday arrived here to attend the annual Conference of Governors' on Sunday.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday arrived here to attend the annual Conference of Governors' on Sunday. The two-day Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors commenced on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the inaugural address of President Ram Nath Kovind.
This is the 50th such Conference held in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the third Conference presided over by President Kovind. In a surprise development today, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No understanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be taken collectively: Ajit Pawar
Will be meeting Governor Koshyari, says Ajit Pawar.
Sena couldn't submit 'requisite letter of support': Raj Bhavan
Maharashtra impasse: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet Governor
NCP will come to an understanding with Cong before holding further discussions with Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar