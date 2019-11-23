BJP goes into huddle, reviews performance in Haryana assembly polls

The BJP executive held two-day discussions in Gurgaon to discuss reasons behind the party's less-than-expected show in the last month's assembly polls. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state party chief Subhash Barala, senior leaders Anil Jain, B L Santosh, MLAs and several MPs from the state were among those who took part in the discussions, which ended on saturday.

Besides reviewing its performance in the assembly polls, the party also discussed the election process for several organisational posts. Interacting with reporters in Gurgaon at the end of the two-day session on Saturday, Barala said the party came up with the schedule for elections at the booth, mandal and district levels.

Asked to comment on the BJP's performance, Barala told reporters that the party's vote share had gone up by nearly 3.5 percentage points in the assembly polls. He said it was for the first time that a non-Congress government had come to power in the state for a second consecutive term.

"At the same time, how to strengthen the party at the grassroots level is the single biggest aim, " he said. Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar told reporters in Gurgaon that the BJP's organisational structure in Haryana was quite strong.

He, however, said the scope of doing better was always there and the objective of meetings was to find out if there were any shortcomings and try to remove them in future. He claimed that the BJP-JJP combine would provide a stable, corruption-free government, taking the state to "new heights of development".

After its stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the assembly polls, but it could manage to win only 40 seats, falling short of six for a simple majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The BJP formed the government with Dushyant-Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party, which had won ten seats.

The BJP also enjoys the support of seven Independents. In the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP had come to power in Haryana for the first time on its own, winning 47 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)