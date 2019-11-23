Maha political developments a murder of democracy: C'garh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday dubbed the "theft and murder of democracy" the political developments in Maharashtra, where NCP's Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Baghel was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district.

"It is very unfortunate that democracy was being stolen this way (in Maharashtra). You (apparently referring to the Maharashtra Governor) had imposed President's rule there and revoked it in overnight and administered the oath to the chief minister and deputy CM by inviting them secretly. What kind of democracy is this?" Baghel said when asked about political happenings in Maharashtra. "You did not wait and even not given the opportunity to anyone to prove the majority. It is the murder of democracy," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a second term in the morning through his party, the BJP, lacked majority while Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, a move is seen as a rebellion against his uncle...

