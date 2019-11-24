International Development News
Development News Edition

US security adviser says world silent on China camps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Halifax
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 02:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 02:33 IST
US security adviser says world silent on China camps

Halifax (Nova Scotia), Nov 24 (AP) US President Donald Trump's new national security adviser is criticising what he says is silence from the rest of the world over China's confinement of more than 1 million Muslims in reeducation camps, linking the lack of a global outcry to China's economic clout. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also questioned whether international leaders will stand up if Beijing carries out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

O'Brien met with journalists and was interviewed by a moderator at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday. "Where is the world? We have over a million people in concentration camps," O'Brien said. "I've been to the genocide museum in Rwanda. You hear 'never again, never again is this going to happen,' and yet there are reeducation camps with over a million people in them.” O'Brien said the lack of criticism is especially surprising from Islamic states.

China is estimated to have detained up to 1 million minority Muslims Uighurs in prisonlike detention centers. The detentions come on top of harsh travel restrictions and a massive state surveillance network equipped with facial recognition technology. China has denied committing abuses in the centers and has described them as schools aimed at providing employable skills and combating extremism.

China and the US are locked in a mutual trade war, and the Trump administration has alternated between blasting the country's leadership and reaching out to it. Trump imposed tariffs last year on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese exports to the US, seeking to ramp up pressure for changes in Chinese trade and investment policies. China has retaliated with tariff hikes of its own.

O'Brien said an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but said the U.S. won't take a bad deal and won't ignore what happens in Hong Kong. O'Brien also said U.S. allies should think hard before allowing Chinese technology giant Huawei into their next generation of telecommunication networks, citing surveillance concerns.

"What the Chinese are doing makes Facebook and Google look like child's play as far as collecting information on folks. Once they know the full profile of every man, woman and child in your country, how are they going to use that?" he asked. Huawei spokespeople did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.

Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress, said at Saturday's conference that Trump himself has not addressed the camps publicly. Isa said his mother recently died in one of the camps. O'Brien responded that the administration has spoken out about it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among the Trump officials who have raised China's mistreatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, including citing it as a violation of religious freedom in a speech last month.

O'Brien declined to say what the US would do if there were a crackdown in Hong Kong that rivals the Tiananmen Square in 1989. More than 100,000 Americans and over 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong. "I don't want to get into tools or what the U.S. might or might not do," he said "But much of the world and many or our allies, and many of the countries represented at this conference, have been willing to forget Tiananmen Square and are heavily engaged in business with China." (AP) ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence - U.S. official

The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada on Saturday not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese govern...

Flames beat Flyers in shootout to end slide

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of a shootout to give the visiting Calgary Flames a sorely-needed 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The victory snaps a six-game 0-5-1 winless drought for the Flames, who scored...

Athletics-Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of year

Kenyas marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday. Their titles were announced at the annual awards ceremony of the spo...

Cubs acquire RHP Cotton from Athletics

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for a reported 100,000 in cash considerations. Cotton was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.The 27-year-old Cotton missed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019