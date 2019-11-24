International Development News
Maharashtra BJP MLAs decide strategy to 'comfortably' sail through floor test

As NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine pushes for a floor test, BJP legislative party met here on Sunday to discuss and decide a strategy to comfortably pass the majority test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 17:54 IST
Chief Minisiter Devendra Fadnavis with other BJP leaders at an MLAs meet in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine pushes for a floor test, BJP legislative party met here on Sunday to discuss and decide a strategy to comfortably pass the majority test in the Maharashtra Assembly. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the meeting saw the presence of 99 out of 105 party MLAs.

After the meeting, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said leaders chalked out a strategy to pass the floor test in the 288-member Assembly. "In this meeting, we discussed and decided the strategy to comfortably pass our floor test. We also passed a resolution congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister," said Ashish Shelar.

The BJP leader also said that a resolution on the Shiv Sena's "betrayal" post declaration of the elections was passed. Talking about the absence of six of BJP MLAs, Shelar said the legislators had conveyed reasons behind their absence in advance.

"One MLA didn't come as his brother has expired. Sudhir Mungantiwar was not present due to the wedding of his daughter and other four other MLAs are busy in managing the situation as per party orders for the operation which you people are mentioning," he said. Shelar said meetings will be held at different places with Independents who are supporting the BJP.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit PAwartook oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

