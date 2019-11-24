International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, adding another moderate voice to a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

The move represents an about-face for Bloomberg, 77, who had said in March that he would not make a run for the White House. "I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump's reckless and unethical actions," said Bloomberg, 77, a media mogul who founded Bloomberg LP.

Bloomberg's candidacy presents a late challenge to the pack of Democratic contenders near the top in opinion polls - fellow centrists Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and prominent liberal U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg has been critical of anti-Wall Street crusader Warren and her plan to tax the super-wealthy to pay for programs ranging from universal healthcare to free college tuition. He will compete with Biden and Buttigieg to become the moderate alternative to the liberal agendas of Warren and Sanders.

Ranked by Forbes as the eighth-richest American with an estimated worth of $53.4 billion, Bloomberg will have the advantage of being able to self-finance his campaign and pour millions of dollars into advertising and hiring staff. Bloomberg had filed paperwork on Thursday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to run for president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloombergs bid injects a new level of uncertainty in...

Kerala: Devotees 'beaten up' during 'Theyyam' ritual, SHRC seeks report

Kerala State Human Rights Commission SHRC on Sunday registered suo moto case based on a video which went viral on social media in which a Theyyam was chasing and beating up devotees here. SHRC also sought a report from Kasargod district col...

Soccer-Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

Striker Beth England and midfielder Drew Spence netted two goals apiece as Chelsea smashed six past struggling Birmingham City to remain one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the FA Womens Super League FAWSL on Sunday...

Secretary of Navy says Trump's tweet is not a formal order

The secretary of the US Navy said he doesnt consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL. I need a formal order to act, Navy Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019