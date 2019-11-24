Modi govt working to improve living standards of people: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to improve the living standards of the people and the focus is on issues related to water, education and agriculture. Shah said this after the conclusion of the 50th Governors' conference, convened by President Ram Math Kovind here.

"The main focus of this conference was on tribal welfare and issues related to water, education and agriculture. Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to improve the standards of living of the people," he tweeted. The home minister also shared a few pictures of the Governors' conference on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, at the conclusion of the two-day conference, President Ram Nath Kovind said Governors and Lt Governors are the "most important link" for ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states. Efforts should be made by them to shun the common perception that gubernatorial posts have a "colonial legacy of inaccessibility", he said.

