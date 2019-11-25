International Development News
Development News Edition

Amid political furore in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik tweets 'we will succeed'

Amid fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a few lines of a couplet and said that the party will succeed in their intentions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:34 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a few lines of a couplet and said that the party will succeed in their intentions. "Agar falak ko jidd hai bijliyaan girane ki, toh hame bhi jid hai wahi par aashiyan basane ki... We will succeed," tweeted Malik, president of NCP Mumbai unit.

Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs -- who were reported missing since after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. NCP leaders are currently lodged in the hotel in a bid to avoid cases of poaching. NCP leaders said that the two MLAs- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil- were lodged in a hotel in Gurgaon and came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan on late Sunday night.

Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said. The MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which won 54 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, following the recent development, NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party. "52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us," Malik told ANI.

On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

