International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP govt to protect J'khand's 'jal', 'jungle, 'zameen': PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Daltonganj
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:33 IST
BJP govt to protect J'khand's 'jal', 'jungle, 'zameen': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'zameen' (water, forest and land). Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Raghubar Das for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood in 2000.

Condemning last week's Naxal violence in the poll- bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack. "The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state's history, a chief minister completed his five-year term," he noted.

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government had worked day and night to end corruption over the last five years. "The BJP governments at the Centre and the state will continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'zameen' (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition says.

The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and will continue to fight against the menace," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Festival to celebrate all things spoken -- story, poetry, music and theatre

From theatre to poetry, storytelling to the song, a new multi-arts festival will celebrate the magic of words and voices. In its first Delhi edition, Spoken Fest, organized by artists collective Kommune, will see participation by over 30 st...

Political developments in Maharashtra

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra 1.14 pm NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal, who were missing since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra,...

27 people injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 25 PTI&#160;Twenty-seven people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, the police said on Monday.The private bus fell into the 200-feet deep gorge in Jawali area. More details ar...

Woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape taken to Bareilly for LLM exam

The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security. The law student, accused of demanding ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019