Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as Congress leaders create chaos on floor of the house

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after the house witnessed a clash between Congress members and marshals deployed on duty.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:32 IST
Lok Sabha MP Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after the house witnessed a clash between Congress members and marshals deployed on duty. The scuffle between the Congress law makers and marshals stationed in the lower house broke out after Speaker Om Birla ordered the security officers to escort the former, who were vociferously protesting in the well against government formation in Maharashtra out of the house.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla repeatedly urged Congress members TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden to get rid of the big banner they were carrying in protest and warned them to invoke Rule 373 under which they will be sent out of the house. Unfazed by speaker's warning the two Congress members refused to let go the banner, following which the former called marshals and asked them to escort the leaders out of the house.

However, instead of abiding by speaker's order, the two Congress lawmakers pushed the marshals and refused to leave the premises. Following the unwarranted chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, the House was again adjourned till 2 pm.

According to Rule 373, the Speaker, if is of the opinion that the conduct of any member is grossly disorderly, may direct such member to withdraw immediately from the House, and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the day's proceedings. A member named by Speaker cannot take part in the day's proceedings.

Congress MPs and along with leaders of other political parties began protesting on the floor of the house as soon as the day's proceedings commenced. Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi led the party's protest in Parliament premises over the manner in which government had been formed in Maharashtra.

In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the state's Chief Minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy on Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

