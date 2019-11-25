International Development News
People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country: Pilot

  • PTI
  • Sikar
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:58 IST
Targeting the BJP over the political developments in Maharashtra, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Monday said people were unhappy with the kind of atmosphere being created in the country. "People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country. They have understood and are supporting the Congress which is evident from the results of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan and the recently held local body elections in the state," he told reporters here.

Pilot said there should be development, economic policies and employment opportunities but the Centre was not focused on those and was rather doing politics on emotional issues. "We want that farmers, youths, small scale industries prosper but unfortunately the Centre is not doing that," he said.

Pilot also said that there should be a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly in order to resolve the issue.

