BJP delegation seeks inquiry commission to probe Dalit's murder in Punjab

Lack of justice for weaker sections in Punjab can have serious repercussions, including a rise in Left Wing Extremism, the BJP said on Monday as it demanded a commission of inquiry to investigate the "lynching" of a Dalit in the state. A BJP delegation, which visited the state to probe the gruesome killing of Jagmail Singh shared its findings. Its leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that police and medical officials denied any negligence on their part despite a lack of action after Singh was thrashed and forced to drink urine on November 7.

He died on November 16. He claimed a local dharmshala had pictures of left wing extremist figures and its library stocked proscribed literature, as the BJP leader highlighted his party's apprehensions about a rise in radical violence due to a sense of injustice among the weaker sections.

"If there is anything like lynching, then this is lynching," Sahasrabuddhe said about Singh's murder by members of dominant caste in Changliwala village.

