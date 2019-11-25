BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

The BJP members in the civic bodies and DDA on Monday lauded the works done by the Modi government to facilitate lakhs of household industrial unit holders and shopkeepers in residential areas in the city. Delhi Development Authority member and senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta said that in a major policy decision, freehold and ownership rights have been directly given to more than 10 lakh commercial unit holders and shopkeepers in the city.

"Under the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ease of doing business, the central government has approved DDA's proposal to allow commercial units and shops free hold in big commercial establishment existing on DDA plots," Gupta claimed in a press conference. Other DDA members O P Sharma, Bhawna Malik and Manish Aggarwal, who were present at the briefing, also thanked the Prime Minister and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri for the decision.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari launched an online license module developed by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for household industrial units. In view of the problems faced by 'household industrial units' in residential areas, the Modi government decided to make necessary changes for expanding the category up to nine workers and 11 Kw power load.

North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh said that all the citizen engaged in household industries can now apply through the website www.mcdonline.gov.in for license. It will bring transparency in the affairs of the corporation, he said. Varsha Joshi, North Delhi commissioner said that through this online license module, citizen engaged in household industries will no longer have to go to any office, and they will be able to apply for the license online.

Around 112 household industries have been included in this system for which online applications can be filed for license, she added.

