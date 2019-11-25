International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:23 IST
BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

The BJP members in the civic bodies and DDA on Monday lauded the works done by the Modi government to facilitate lakhs of household industrial unit holders and shopkeepers in residential areas in the city. Delhi Development Authority member and senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta said that in a major policy decision, freehold and ownership rights have been directly given to more than 10 lakh commercial unit holders and shopkeepers in the city.

"Under the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ease of doing business, the central government has approved DDA's proposal to allow commercial units and shops free hold in big commercial establishment existing on DDA plots," Gupta claimed in a press conference. Other DDA members O P Sharma, Bhawna Malik and Manish Aggarwal, who were present at the briefing, also thanked the Prime Minister and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri for the decision.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari launched an online license module developed by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for household industrial units. In view of the problems faced by 'household industrial units' in residential areas, the Modi government decided to make necessary changes for expanding the category up to nine workers and 11 Kw power load.

North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh said that all the citizen engaged in household industries can now apply through the website www.mcdonline.gov.in for license. It will bring transparency in the affairs of the corporation, he said. Varsha Joshi, North Delhi commissioner said that through this online license module, citizen engaged in household industries will no longer have to go to any office, and they will be able to apply for the license online.

Around 112 household industries have been included in this system for which online applications can be filed for license, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh, VPA's Chief of the General Staff hold talks on India, Vietnam defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Vietnams Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang related to defence cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi. A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam Peoples Army V...

Violence against peacekeepers unacceptable: UN Mission in South Sudan

Community leaders issued an apology on Monday after rioting on 21 November by drunken youth within a UN Protection of Civilians site run by UNMISS in South Sudan, left two dead and eight UN personnel injured, including five police officers....

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as pu...

US calls back ambassador from S Sudan

The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, said it was calling back its ambassador for consultations as it shows frustration with duelling leaders failure to form a government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019