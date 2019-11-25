International Development News
Development News Edition

WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:32 IST
WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any central government programme, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan. "They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would not like to declare it and I am fine with it as long as we get the job done (implementation of Poshan Abhiyan)," she said.

'Poshan Abhiyan' is a Central government programme launched with the aim of reducing the levels of stunting, undernutrition, anaemia and low birth weight in children. It aims to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4 per cent, as per a National Family Health Survey of 2015-16, to 25 per cent by 2022. Irani said she has been meeting chief ministers of different states to look into the implementation of the scheme.

"We ask the states to get on board. We tell the states that it is not about politics but lives of women and children who are not political tools," she said. "West Bengal, which does not get involved in any of the Government of India progammes made sure that we sat at least at the officer-level if not at the political level to bridge those gaps."

The minister was speaking at the inaugural session of 'Towards a Malnutrition Free India: a northern regional workshop on best practices and innovations from Poshan Abhiyaan' organised by the Observer Research Foundation. Irani said that on Monday she also met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to deliberate on effective ways to make the state a leading one in the fight against malnutrition among children and women.

She said the greatest myths surrounding malnutrition are that it is a problem of the poor and impacts only women and children living in rural parts of the country. The Union minister said it has been found that people do not realise that locally available foods are sufficient to take care of their nutritional needs in many cases.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who was also present at the event, said that to tackle the problem there is a need to leverage technology, introduce real time monitoring and capacity building. "Malnutrition is India's biggest challenge and it has been seen that the economic cost of malnutrition is very very high," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

US calls back ambassador from S Sudan

The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, said it was calling back its ambassador for consultations as it shows frustration with duelling leaders failure to form a government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he...

Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.Called Cocoon, the new social network had been under development with select fami...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points - ICM poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow during the last week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conservati...

UPDATE 2-Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high

Britains FTSE 100 rose on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019