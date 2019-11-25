International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP mocks parade of oppn MLAs, says will win "photo finish"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:58 IST
BJP mocks parade of oppn MLAs, says will win "photo finish"

The BJP hit back at the Shiv Sena -Congress-NCP combine over show of strength of their MLAs at a hotel here on Monday evening and said his party will win the "photo finish" race during floor test in the assembly. Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar taunted the Sena-NCP -Congress for "identification parade" of their MLAs and termed it as a cruel joke on the people of the state and democracy.

This cannot be equated with a floor test in the assembly, he said, minutes after the unprecedented public parade of what the three parties claimed were 162 MLAs at a high-end hotel here. The former minister said identification parades are held to allow witnesses to identify criminals.

Shelar said, "We are sure that we will win the floor test in the assembly, whenever it gets convened. Such parades in a hotel will not help in proving majority on the floor." He also hit at the Shiv Sena, the BJP's one-time ally, for "forsaking" Hindutva and joining hands with the Congress, its ideological rival. Shelar took potshots at Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for taking an oath in the name of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"The way Shiv Sena leaders have joined hands with the Congress, it underscores how hollow it's Hindutva has been," said the BJP leader. Shelar doubted if 162 MLAs were present during the show of strength, organised a day before the Supreme Court rules on floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by the Sena-NCP-Congress, constituents of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

He wondered whether there were even 145 MLAs at the hotel, the majority mark in the 288-member state assembly. "You may have your photo, you may have your photographers there to show your strength, but it is the BJP who will win at the time of photo-finish under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and (deputy CM) Ajit Pawar," he said, indicating a tight race during the floor test.

At the event, attended by top leaders of the three parties, an oath was administered to the MLAs to stay together and defeat the Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar may have chemical weapons stockpile: US

Myanmar is in breach of a global convention banning chemical weapons and may have a stockpile leftover from the 1980s, the United States said on Monday. The southeast Asian nation may still have weapons at a historic facility where mustard ...

UPDATE 2-Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high

Britains FTSE 100 rose on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018. Th...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019