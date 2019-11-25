International Development News
Misunderstandings cleared, am still with TMC: MLA Debasree Roy

Misunderstandings cleared, am still with TMC: MLA Debasree Roy

Around three months after she had gone to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, actress-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Debashree Roy on Monday said all the misunderstandings have been cleared and she is very much in the TMC. Roy was seen attending a standing committee meeting of the information and cultural department at the Assembly here.

"I am very much with the TMC. There have been some misunderstanding but everything is fine now," she said in her first public statement after the August 14 incident. Roy, a national award wining actress and two-time TMC MLA, has been in the eye of a political storm in the state after she had suddenly appeared at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on August 14.

According to BJP sources, she had visited the BJP office following an assurance by a senior state party leader that she could switch over to the saffron fold. But Roy was met with opposition from former Kolkata mayor and TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee, who too had joined the party on the same day. He, however, later said he was 'humiliated' in the saffron camp and met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence late last month.

Roy had made another unsuccessful attempt to meet state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at his residence. Ghosh had said he has no objection to her joining the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

