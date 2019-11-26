Schiff: Trump impeachment inquiry report will be sent in early December
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Monday committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump would be sending their report to the Judiciary committee shortly after Congress returns to Washington next week.
In a letter to fellow members of Congress, Representative Adam Schiff wrote, "this is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation's security and the integrity of our elections."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
