Sonia confident of winning Maharashtra floor test
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence of a win in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.
"Absolutely", Gandhi said when asked if she is confident of winning the floor test which will be held on Wednesday as directed by the Supreme Court.
Gandhi made the remark at a joint opposition protest over political developments in Maharashtra in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Maharashtra Assembly
- Gandhi
- Supreme Court
- Maharashtra
- Ambedkar
ALSO READ
NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik
Congress may think of alternatives to keep BJP out of power: BK Hariprasad
Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: Submit report on first day of Parliament session, BJP told its MPs
Congress-NCP to support Shiv Sena from outside: sources
Congress leaders meet over Karnataka by-polls