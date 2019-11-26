International Development News
  Updated: 26-11-2019 12:32 IST
Sonia confident of winning Maharashtra floor test

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence of a win in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

"Absolutely", Gandhi said when asked if she is confident of winning the floor test which will be held on Wednesday as directed by the Supreme Court.

Gandhi made the remark at a joint opposition protest over political developments in Maharashtra in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

