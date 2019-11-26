Why did it take three days for SC to order floor test, asks CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday wondered why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time. Reacting to the SC order, party general secretary D Raja told PTI that he was wondering why the court took three days to issue the directions.

"They could have done so in the first day itself," he said, adding that why was there a haste in revoking the presidential order that kept the assembly in suspended animation. Alleging that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari "hurriedly" appointed Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister on last Saturday, he said, "There are many constitutional moral questions involved in the issue", he said.

