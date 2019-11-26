PM Modi highlights strength of inclusivity in Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the strength of inclusivity in our Constitution and said that this has made us face our challenges while upholding the integrity of the nation.

He was today addressing a joint sitting of both the houses to mark the 70th Year of the Constitution in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Referring to the Constitution day, the Prime Minister said, " There are a few occasions and a few days that strengthen our relationship with the past. They motivate us to works towards a better future. Today the 26th of November is a historic day. 70 years ago, we duly adopted our great Constitution. "

Prime Minister described the Constitution as a product of several debates and deliberations of the Constituent Assembly. He paid tributes to all those who put in their effort in providing the country with its Constitution.

"7 decades ago in this Central hall, every clause of Constitution was discussed, debated on our dreams, challenges, and prospects. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Nehru, Acharya Kriplani, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and several other senior leaders debated, discussed and gave us this heritage. I pay my tributes to all those who were responsible for giving us this constitution. "

"The dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in our Constitution.", he said.

Prime Minister said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkarji, in his last discourse on the Constitution on the 25th of November 1949 reminded the people that in the past "we have lost both our freedom and the republic nature of the country owing to our own mistakes".

Prime Minister said, "Ambedkar Ji warned the people and asked them if the country can now uphold its freedom and its democracy"

Prime Minister said, "Had Babasaheb Ambedkar been alive today, he would have probably been the happiest. Not only India upheld its virtues but it strengthened its democracy and freedom. "

"And that is why I bow to the Legislature, Executive and Judicial wings of the Constitution which helped in preserving the values and ideals enshrined in it."

Prime Minister said he would also bow to the entire country for striving to uphold the constitution.

"I humbly bow to the 130 Crore Indians whose faith in India's democracy never diminished and who always revered the constitution as a holy book and a guiding light.

The 70 years of our constitution bring us a feeling of happiness, supremacy and a sense of conclusion.

Happiness is due to the resolute sense of belongingness to the virtues and essence of the constitution. People of this country have rejected any attempt to the contrary."

He said, "The sense of supremacy is due to the ideals of the constitution that we could move towards Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.

The essence we arrive at is that Constitution is the only means through which this vast and diverse country can achieve its aspirations, dreams, and progress."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Constitution as our holy book.

"Our Constitution is the holiest book for us which is a conglomeration of our life, our society, our traditions, our values and also a solution to all our challenges."

He said the Constitution is based on the twin philosophy of dignity and unity. "Two mantras of Constitution are 'dignity for Indians' and 'unity for India' It held supreme the dignity of our citizens while keeping the Unity of India intact."

Prime Minister termed the Constitution as the best express of global democracy and that it keeps us aware not only of our rights but also of our duties.

"The Constitution of India highlights both the rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. The relation and balance between the rights and duties were very well understood by the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji. "

He urged the people to develop the spirit to adhere to the Sense of duty enshrined in the constitution.

"Let us think about how we can fulfill the duties enshrined in our Constitution.

We should differentiate between service and duty. While Service is voluntary, that is you may help a needy on the street, but if you follow traffic rules rigorously while driving then you are fulfilling your duty.

It should be our effort to emphasize duties in our interactions with people.

As proud citizens of India, let us think about how our actions will make our nation even stronger."

He said, "Our Constitution begins with "We the People of India". Let us realise that We the People are its strength, its inspiration and its purpose"

The Prime Minister also recalled this day as the day in which several people were killed in a terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and paid tributes to those departed on that gruesome day.

"But today also is a day that causes pain when on 26th November in Mumbai terrorists have tried to destroy the thousands of years of rich philosophy of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (One World One Family). I pay my respects to the departed souls."

