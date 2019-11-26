International Development News
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar resigns

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar has resigned, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said

"Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. UddhavThackeray will be the chief Minister of Maharashtra for fiveyears," Raut said.

