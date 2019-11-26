Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar resigns
Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar has resigned, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said
"Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. UddhavThackeray will be the chief Minister of Maharashtra for fiveyears," Raut said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
