UP govt will pay back PF money invested in DHFL: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government will pay back the Provident Fund money of state power corporation employees invested in the scam-hit DHFL by confiscating properties of those responsible for the irregularities. "We will not harm the interests of any employees. The properties of all those involved in this scam will be confiscated and every single paisa of each and every employee will be returned," the Chief Minister said.

He was addressing the Legislative Council during a special session held to mark 70 years of adopting the Indian Constitution. "No one will be allowed to go scot free. The government has said this and will do it," he reiterated.

Talking about the former managing director of the UP Power Corporation Limited arrested in connection with the alleged scam, Aditynath said, "The mastermind of the PF scam was a favourite officer of the previous (SP) government. Our government has put him behind bars". He said that "there is zero tolerance for crime and corruption" in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

