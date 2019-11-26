Have requested Maha guv to accept Fadnavis' resignation, invite Thackeray-led alliance: Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said he has requested Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to accept the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.
Chavan welcomed the decision by Fadnavis to step down as the chief minister.
"I have requested the governor to immediately accept the resignation and invite SS-NCP-Congress leader Uddhav Thackeray to form new government," he told PTI .
