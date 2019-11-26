Developments in Maharashtra will restore people's faith in constitutional principles: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the developments related to government formation in Maharashtra on Constitution Day will restore people's faith in constitutional principles. In a dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit.

Responding to the development, the Rajasthan chief minister said the BJP's "undemocratic and unethical functioning" has been defeated. "As was evident since beginning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath without majority numbers. BJP falsely claimed support of NCP MLAs and tried to form a govt in a treacherous manner, in connivance with the governor. Now their entire power grabbing plan has fallen through," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP bent every rule and manipulated democratic procedures in its "brazen" pursuit of power. "The ruling party's undemocratic, unethical functioning has been defeated. Thankfully, the party could not succeed and this will definitely restore people's faith in Constitutional principles," he added.

Earlier, the senior Congress leader had accused the BJP at the Centre of blowing the Constitution to smithereens in Maharashtra. The country will not forget how the Constitution was "murdered in the dead of night", he had said on the sidelines of an event marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

"The entire country is watching how the Constitution was blown to smithereens two days ago. The country will not forget the way murder was done in the dead of night. If the ruling party uses such tactics, what will the people of the country think. It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable," Gehlot had said. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his privilege and recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to end the President's rule.

"The dream of horse trading will not come true," he had said. "The governor of Maharashtra should resign on moral grounds, as he has done such work under the pressure of the BJP, under the pressure of the Central government, under the pressure of the prime minister and (Home Minister) Amit Shah," Gehlot demanded.

Expressing concern over the large number of cases pending in the courts, he said, "The situation in the entire country is very critical as lakhs of cases are pending in courts. People do not get justice on time and when justice is not done on time then it is not justice." He said the Centre should consider the issue and the state governments will cooperate with it.

