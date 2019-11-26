Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress formally name Uddhav

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...
Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the countrys largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country. We have a deal, a...
A group of employees from Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc on Tuesday, saying the social media giant had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued NSO last month.Messaging service WhatsApp,...
Indias Anirban Lahiri ended tied 50th at the Fall Season of the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic. Lahiri finished the week with two-over 70 and a total of six-under 276.In the final round, Lahiri had two birdies against four bogeys in the last e...