Fadnavis changes Twitter bio to 'caretaker CM', Pawar now 'ex-Deputy CM'

Soon after announcing his resignation from the post of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday updated his Twitter bio. The BJP leader updated his bio to "Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra." On November 13, Fadnavis had described himself as "Maharashtra's Sevak" in his Twitter bio.

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. Ajit Pawar, who also tendered his resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister, too updated his Twitter bio.

Pawar's bio now reads -- Former Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra | Nationalist Congress Party Leader. On Sunday, Pawar had updated his then designation of Deputy Chief of Maharashtra on his Twitter bio.

Three days after he was administered the oath, Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn-in.

"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

