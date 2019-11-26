Collapse of BJP govt in Mah a victory for democracy: Oppn

Opposition Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka on Tuesday termed the collapse of the BJP government in Maharashtra as 'a victory for democracy' and lesson to the BJP 'to shed its lust for power.' The four day old BJP government in Maharashtra collapsed following the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day prior to the floor test for want of adequate numbers to prove majority. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Popular adage reap what you sow aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown." "BJP, which is lusting for power, has paid a heavy price," he said Predicting that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wouod soon land himself in a similar situation.

"Hope Maharashtra setback dawns wisdom on BJP to shed its LUST for power, game of toppling govts and forcing unwanted elections," he said in another tweet. Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao too minced no words in flaying BJP for its attempt to form the government through what he termed were unconstitutional means.

Calling it a victory for democracy, Rao tweeted, Maharashtra development is a resounding slap on the face to @narendramodi @AmitShah and Maharashtra Governor. "Their desperate unconstitutional attempt has fallen flat. It is shameful that @PMOIndia and @BJP4India stooped to such low levels, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)