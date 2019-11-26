International Development News
Digambar Kamat skips Constitution Day programme at Goa Assembly

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday did not attend the Constitution Day programme at the Goa Legislative Assembly and supported the decision of the Congress and other opposition parties of boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Delhi.

  ANI
  • |
  Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:28 IST
Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday did not attend the Constitution Day programme at the Goa Legislative Assembly and supported the decision of the Congress and other opposition parties of boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Delhi. The Congress party on Constitution Day today has resolved to save the soul of the Constitution by not allowing it to be mortgaged to an "autocratic government blinded by the insatiable lust for power," read a statement from Kamat.

The present government has completely violated the basic principles of the Constitution of India by taking away the independence of various institutions and law enforcing agencies, he added. He went on to add, "The people's mandate is set aside by BJP to form governments through the backdoor entry. Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka and now Maharashtra saw the desperation of the BJP to grab power by splitting other political parties. I want to recall, how Congress which had emerged as the single largest party was not invited by the Governor to pave way for the BJP to come to power in 2017. The subsequent splits in MGP and Congress orchestrated by the BJP have shown the true face of the party which considers itself above law and constitution." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

