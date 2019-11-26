International Development News
Telangana gears-up for municipal elections: Ruling, Opposition confident of victory

Telangana is geared up for Municipal Elections with both ruling and opposition parties expressing confidence about their victory.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 26-11-2019 23:52 IST
BJP MLC Ramchander Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As Telangana gears up for municipal elections both ruling and opposition parties have expressed confidence about their victory. The State government sought to complete the Municipal elections process by August 15 but it could not move forward as petitions were filed in the High Court on reservation and separation of wards.

Ramchander Rao, BJP MLC speaking to ANI said, "There are 143 municipalities, some are new and some are old and some have been converted into Municipal corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to cope-up with any eventuality of elections being held at any point of time. We have formed clusters in each Parliament segment and all the meetings are over. We have appointed municipal in charges." TRS leader Bhanu Prakash said, "We as TRS Party and Telangana Government is ready to conduct elections at any point of time. But some people have taken this matter to court. So we are waiting for the court's order and go as per the directions of court. The result is going to be one-sided, as the recent Assembly by-polls. We shall gain victory in municipal elections also. TRS Party is going to win almost two-third of the municipalities in the state or even more than that," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao too said that his party is "ready for the municipal elections and according to the present situation the Congress Party will emerge with good majority." "Originally the reservation 34 per cent but now it is reduced to 22.9 per cent. We are ready and win the Municipal Elections with a good majority," Rao said. (ANI)

