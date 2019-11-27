International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: CM designate Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari

Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:46 IST
Maharashtra: CM designate Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari
Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan here. Thackeray who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 and form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state.

"As requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 18:40 hrs at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai," the Governor said in a letter on Tuesday. MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had met the Governor and submitted a letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader late on Tuesday, following which, Koshyari issued the directives.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance. This comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit:

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct horror film 'Invisible Woman'

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks has found her next project she is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film set at Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Charlies Angels director will also produce the movie with ...

CBIC suspends Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit on charges of disproportionate assets

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Wednesday suspended Deepak Pandit, Assistant Commissioner for his alleged involvement in disproportionate assets, said sources from the Ministry of Finance headed by Nirmala Sitharaman. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019