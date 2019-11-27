International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP's agenda for 2024 - nationwide implementation of NRC

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contemplating the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the nation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:14 IST
BJP's agenda for 2024 - nationwide implementation of NRC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party is contemplating the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the nation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party feels that the issue will prove to be a "game changer" and its implementation may be done as early as 2022 in the run up to the General elections. According to the sources, there was a feeling in the party that the Ram Janmabhoomi issues, though emotionally very important, would not be able to attract the requisite support it needs in the next general elections.

The party believed that the NRC implementation may help it reaching out to its core voters while also ensuring that the unwanted and illegal citizens in the country are weeded out of the electoral rolls, the source stated. A senior party leader told ANI that the example of Assam is being cited in the proposal as a state which has been successful in removing over 17 lakh illegal voters from the electoral rolls.

"This removal of voters is expected to help the party immensely as several constituencies that have lost up to three to four lakh voters," the leader further said. The final NRC list recently published in Assam, over 19 lakh people were weeded out. It was implemented under the directive of the Supreme Court. In a strategic move, feedback from Assam is also being taken in to consideration seriously.

"A similar effect could also be seen in cities like Delhi. The national capital has a large number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, which if removed through the NRC, could help ensure bring down the total number of voters in each constituency by three to four lakh each," sources added. There have been calls for implementation of NRC across the nation from several state units of the BJP.

During the recent assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra the local BJP leadership had called for implementation of NRC in their respective states. The implementation of NRC has been fraught with controversy as several opposition parties have opposed the way it was implemented and alleged that it targets the minority community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019