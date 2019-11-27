Won't oppose formation of MVA govt in Maharashtra: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said it will not oppose formation of the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress to ensure that the BJP does not return to power. The party also demanded sacking of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing a "partisan role at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister".

The CPI(M) issued a statement on Wednesday, a day after the four-day-old BJP government of Devendra Fadnavis supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed due to lack of majority in House. The party has one MLA in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

"To ensure that the BJP does not return to power, the CPI (M) has decided that it will not oppose the formation of the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government," it stated. The CPI(M) said neither its MLA nor any party leader attended the November 26 meeting at hotel Trident in Mumbai, as "wrongly mentioned in a letter by the governor".

"We expect the new government to provide adequate compensation to farmers and fisherfolk over massive destruction of their crops and catch due to unseasonal rains," the party demanded. The Left party also sought a complete loan waiver to farmers without riders; immediate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA); minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month for all agricultural labourers and unorganised workers.

Other demands include monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000, monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the elderly and destitutes, cancellation of Mumbai-Ahmedabd Bullet Train etc. It also demanded "impartial re-investigation into the mysterious death of Judge Loya", apart from withdrawal of "false" cases against activist Sudha Bharadwaj and hundreds of Dalits in connection with the Bhima Koregaon incident..

