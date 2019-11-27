International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP's Jharkhand manifesto lays emphasis on skill education

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to provide compulsory skill education to all students in the state from Class VI onwards.

  ANI
  • |
  Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:22 IST
BJP leaders releasing manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls on Wednesday in Ranchi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to provide compulsory skill education to all students in the state from Class VI onwards. The BJP, which on Wednesday released its manifesto for the coming Jharkhand Assembly polls, also promised a job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state.

To boost higher literacy in the state, scholarships to support higher education were also promised in the manifesto. The BJP has also promised to create a digital platform called 'Ek Jharkhand' where all civil services related work will be done. More and more public services will be made available on this platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said: "We have tried to fulfil all the promises we made in 2014. We have strengthened the vigilance department and opened various anti-corruption units in the state to check corruption." He said the BJP will always stand with the farmers and their issues will be resolved on priority.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Arjun Munda were also present on the occasion. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

