UPDATE 1-'No intervention:' Mexico president reacts to Trump's cartel terrorism plan

  Reuters
  • |
  Mexico City
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:21 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rejected "interventionism" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working to designate the Latin American country's drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Cartels "will be" designated and he had been working for 90 days on the process, Trump said in comments on Tuesday to former Fox News host, Bill O'Reilly. Lopez Obrador said Mexico would take up the issue after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and that he had asked his foreign minister to lead talks.

"Cooperation, yes, intervention, no," Lopez Obrador said in a morning news conference when asked about Trump's comments. Once a particular group is designated as a terrorist organization, it is illegal under U.S. law for people in the United States to knowingly offer support and its members cannot enter the country and maybe deported.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at the weekend that such a designation could, under U.S. law, enable the United States to act directly against the threat if it so chose.

