Newly-elected Lanka Prez to arrive in India for visit on Thursday

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President RGotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties. Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday. The same day he will hold talks with Modi and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday. Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday b...

New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'

By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani ABUJA, Nov 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Employers must use Nigerias new national sex offenders register to vet their staff for it to succeed and the public must be made aware that it exists, rights activists sai...

Roadside bomb kills 15 Afghan civilians

At least 15 Afghan civilians, including eight children and six women, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Wednesday. As the conflicts between the foreign-backed Afghan gove...

UPDATE 8-Three injured in Texas petrochemical plant blast

Three workers were injured in an early morning explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An initial explosion at a TPC Group complex in Port...
