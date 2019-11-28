International Development News
Development News Edition

Opposition fumes over Pragya remark, protests in LS; Cong set to move censure motion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:34 IST
Opposition fumes over Pragya remark, protests in LS; Cong set to move censure motion

The Opposition on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse with the Congress set to move a censure motion against her in Lok Sabha. Her remarks rocked the Lok Sabha, as opposition members stood up and raised strong protests immediately after the House met.

Led by the Congress, they created uproar and later staged a walkout from the house, expressing dissatisfaction over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement condemning the remarks. Amid opposition protests, Singh said that Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation.

"Far from talking about Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, we condemn the idea of treating him as a patriot. His (Gandhi's) philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and he is as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation," he said. Not satisfied with Singh's response, the opposition led by the Congress staged a walkout.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed her a "terrorist" and said this reflected the "heart and soul" of the BJP and RSS and this cannot be hidden. "What Pragya Thakur is saying is the heart of the BJP and the RSS. That is the centre of the BJP, that is the heart of the RSS. This cannot be hidden. It is their soul and it will come out somehow. No matter how much that they worship Gandhiji, this is their soul," he told reporters in the Parliament premises.

The BJP tried to distance itself from its erring MP, dropping her from the parliamentary panel on defence and also barring her from attending its parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing winter session. The party, however, condemned Thakur's remarks in Parliament on Wednesday referring to Godse and said it does not support such statements.

BJP working president JP Nadda also recommended Thakur's removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed. "We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he said.

"We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," he said. "We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," Nadda, who was accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, said.

Thakur, on the other hand, insisted on Thursday that her remarks in Lok Sabha made during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Godse before a court on why he killed Gandhi were against the "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh. She took to Twitter to defend her comments, saying, "Storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night but the Sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this storm. Truth is that I did not tolerate insult to Udham Singh yesterday."

Opposition parties attacked the government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his "inaction" against her proves his latent support to "Godse's sinister thought". They said Thakur's remarks were a "perfect representation" of the BJP's "deplorable hate politics".

"Thousands of members of the Congress have laid down their lives while serving the nation. How can she dare to say such things that too inside the House. We demand action," Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her "unwarranted remarks", sources said.

MPs of the Congress and other UPA constituents including DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said. "The House resolves to censure Pragya Singh Thakur for having insulted the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by calling his assassin a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) on the floor of the House. The member is requested to withdraw from the service of the house and is required to tender a formal apology before she is readmitted," the motion that is set to be moved read.

Sources said the Congress is also upset over the BJP MP from Bhopal calling the Congress as a "terrorist party" and has demanded an apology for her remarks, which they allege have lowered the dignity of the house. After opposition members protested against Thakur's remarks on Wednesday, Speaker Birla said only Raja's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.

This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, she had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm, but later apologised.

Prime Minister Modi had also condemned the remarks saying they were bad and wrong for society. "She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Banana on steroids': life saver for warming world

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Described as a banana on steroids, enset may be the superfood youve never heard of, let alone tasted, but scientists say it could be a life saver for a warming world.The plant, which...

Soccer-Zlatan called 'Judas' in graffiti on Stockholm building

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was branded Judas in graffiti sprayed on a building he owns in Stockholm on Wednesday night following the announcement he had bought a stake in Stockholm club Hammarby. The entrance to a building own...

Iraq crackdown kills 15 protesters after Iran mission torched

Eds Updating throughout, incorporating related series Nasiriyah, Nov 28 AFP Iraqi security forces cracked down on anti-government protesters in the strife-torn south Thursday, leaving 15 people dead in a bloody escalation hours after the to...

RIL first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price. At market close, the oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalisation m-cap zoomed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019