Confident Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena will give stable govt: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine will provide Maharashtra a stable and responsive government. Gandhi made the remarks in a letter to MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat, ahead of Thursday evening's swearing in of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry.

"On the occasion of the swearing in ceremony I send you and all Congress party colleagues and workers my good wishes. "I have every confidence that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will work together in the spirit of cooperation to give people of Maharashtra a stable and responsive government that will uphold the Constitution and the value of democracy," she wrote..

