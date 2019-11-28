International Development News
PM congratulates Uddhav on being sworn in Maha CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, saying he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state. Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," Modi tweeted. Thursday's swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, which included a three-day BJP-led government being formed in the state with unexpected support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

Pawar has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold.

