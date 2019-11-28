International Development News
Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand, Modi taking it forward: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chatragarwah
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:10 IST
BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that it was the Narendra Modi government at the Centre which was taking Jharkhand on the path of the development. Speaking at an election rally here he said that Jharkhand had witnessed large scale corruption during the previous governments but there is not a single charge of graft against the Raghubar Das government in the state.

He said the JMM, Congress and the RJD are fighting the state Assembly election in an alliance. "I would like to ask Hemant Babu (Soren) what was the stand of Congress when youth of Jharkhand were fighting for a separate state." "The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand and the Narendra Modi dispensation is taking it forward," he said. The Home minister claimed that the law and order situation has improved in the state and the "Raghubar Das government has buried Naxals "20 feet under the earth in Jharkhand".

The BJP president that the Das government has provided electricity to 38 lakh households in the state. Later speaking at another poll rally at Garhwa, where polls are slated to be held on November 30, Shah said that development cannot take place through use of brute power and warned Naxals that they would get "back with interest" for their violence.

Four policemen were martyred in Latehar recently. I tell the Naxals that they will get back "sudh samet" (with interest) for their actions and will be rooted out by the BJP government which will return to power in the state," Shah, who is also the union home minister said. Development cannot take take place through the use of bullets. It will happen when you press the button on Lotus (BJPs election symbol) in the assembly elections, Shah said, appealing to the people to give the BJP absolute majority to continue the development work in the state.

LWEs killed four state police personnel in Latehar district on November 22 and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader in Palamau district the next day. Hitting out at the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which have a seat sharing understanding in Jharkhand in the coming Assembly poll, Shah said JMM leader Hemant Soren is sitting in the lap of Congress for power.

Referring to the welfare schemes of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Shah said the Narendra Modi government had enhanced the allotment to the state to Rs 3,08,490 crore in five years from Rs 55,253 crore sanctioned by the Manmohan Singh government. Speaking on the security measures taken by the Narendra Modi government, Shah said there were terrorist strikes during the Manmohan Singh dispensation, but it was the Narendra Modi government which gave a befitting reply after Uri and Pulwama terror attacks by targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan territory.

Our Army will not leave anybody staring or glaring at our borders, Shah said, adding youths from Jharkhand are also standing guard on the borders..

