Posters come up all over Mumbai congratulating Thackeray

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of Maharashtra as the first chief minister of the Thackeray family, several posters and banners were seen installed across the city congratulating the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:35 IST
Hoardings and banners seen in Mumbai congratulating Shiv Sena chief and leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav Thackeray on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of Maharashtra as the first chief minister of the Thackeray family, several posters and banners were seen installed across the city congratulating the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Some of the posters feature three generations of Thackeray's with the photographs of Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mumbai.

Apart from Thackeray, six leaders -- two each from Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Shivaji Park here. Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, NCP's Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers.

Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

