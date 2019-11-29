International Development News
Development News Edition

Thackeray will have to surrender to 10 Janpath for survival: GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to completely give up his party's ideology and surrender to the Congress party for the survival of his government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:40 IST
Thackeray will have to surrender to 10 Janpath for survival: GVL Narasimha Rao
GVL Narasimha Rao talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to completely give up his party's ideology and surrender to the Congress party for the survival of his government. "Uddhav Thackeray has to completely give up his ideology and surrender to 10 Janpath (official residence of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi) in order to survive as a slave of the dynasty. That is the only way his government can survive," said Rao.

"The so-called new secular government in Maharashtra is nothing but an opportunistic alliance of different parties which do not even want to stand by the side of each other," he said. "Thackeray is seen as untouchable by the Gandhis who do not want to share the stage with him," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the chief minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sathiyan wins both group matches to enter last-16 in ITTF World Cup

Indias G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup here on Friday. The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gau...

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question H...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone. This is the second time in the day when T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019