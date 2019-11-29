Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US
Kabul, Nov 29 (AFP) The Taliban said it was "way too early" Friday to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump stated during a surprise visit to Afghanistan that the US was again meeting with the militants.
"It is way too early to talk about the resumption of talks for now. We will give our official reaction later," the Islamist group's official spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told AFP in a WhatsApp message. (AFP) AMS
