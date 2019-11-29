International Development News
Congress takes out rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:22 IST
The opposition Congress on Friday took out a rally here to protest against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. In a memorandum submitted to Mizoram governor P S Shreedharan Pillai after the rally, the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) demanded that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) should not be introduced in Parliament.

The memorandum alleged that the CAB would help grant citizenship to illegal immigrants staying in Mizoram and in other north-eastern states endangering the natives of the region. If the Central government insists on passing the CAB in Parliament then the north-eastern states should be exempted from it, it said.

Senior Congress leaders addressed the rally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

