Speaker suspends Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

Opposition Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was suspended from the Assam Assembly by the Speaker on Friday for creating noisy scenes in the House over illegal coal mining issue in the state. During Zero Hour, Congress MLAs alleged that illegal coal mining was going on in the state leading to an angry exchange of words between the treasury bench and the opposition party legislators.

Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary denied the opposition party allegations stating that mining was being done as per legal provisions. As Kurmi continued with the allegations and refused to listen to Speaker Hitesh Goswami's advice to refrain from creating an unruly situation, the Speaker suspended the MLA from the House and ordered the Marshall to take him out.

The other Congress legislators staged a walkout protesting his suspension and removal from the House. When the opposition MLAs returned to the House, Rockybul Hussain of Congress requested the Speaker to withdraw his suspension order and bring back Kurmi to the Assembly.

When the Speaker declined to remove the suspension of the Kurmi, the Congress MLAs again walked out of the House till the end of Friday's proceedings..

