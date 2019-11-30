'6 months of India first': Tweets PM Modi as his govt completes 180 days in office

As the Modi 2.0 government completes six months in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed the country's development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced unity.

In a series of tweets using the hashtag "6monthsofIndiafirst", the prime minister said the government "aspires to do even more in the times to come".

